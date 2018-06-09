Navy celebrates Oceans Day

Islamabad: World Oceans Day is celebrated around the world on 8 June every year to highlight the significance of oceans and to promote awareness especially for sustainable use of oceans and marine resources. Theme selected this year to promote the spirit of the day is "Preventing Plastic Pollution and Encouraging Solutions for a Healthy Ocean" with an aim to highlight the importance of ocean project and its growing network. Pakistan is blessed with a large coastline and a huge area of Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) with abundance of Marine life. However, the eco-system of this diverse marine life is endangered due to ever increasing pollution mainly caused by excessive and uncontrolled use of single-use plastic. The effects of marine pollution are being felt on our fisheries and sea food industry.

Pakistan Navy celebrated World Oceans Day by arranging a number of awareness raising activities which included lectures on plastic pollution, speech competitions on the theme on World Oceans Day 2018. The awareness of masses regarding adverse effects of marine pollution was raised through display of banners in residential areas and common places. Beach cleaning campaign/ walk by PN personnel involving local populace would also be held after the month of Ramazan. On this World Oceans Day, Pakistan Navy re-affirmed its commitment for the sustainable usage of oceans while endeavoring to protect the oceans from hazards of marine pollution. Chief of the Naval Staff in his message for the day committed that PN will continue its efforts to protect preserve and conserve the oceans, for our future generations.