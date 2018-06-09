Bus kills boy in Ravi Road area

LAHORE: An 11-year-old boy was run over and killed by a speeding bus in the Ravi Road area on Friday.

The victim was identified as Mubashar. Meanwile, his relatives and locals blocked the road in protest and burnt tyres. They demanded immediate arrest of the accused driver. PSCA performance: The Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) reviewed the performance of its Integrated Command, Control and Communication Centre (IC3) in May.

According to the PSCA spokesman’s statement issued here on Friday, the PPIC3 centre served electronic data evidence acquisition requests initiated by Punjab Police and other law enforcement agencies by releasing data pertaining to more than 100 heinous crime cases.

The PSCA Lost & Found section also set its mark high in May, thereby, contributing to the recovery of four persons, 99 motorbikes and three auto-rickshaws. The Authority’s Operations Monitoring Centre secured more than 15,000 observations that warranted FIRs in 40 cases and interception of more than 191 suspicious persons by PRU and Dolphin Squad and a thorough probing of 1,401 suspicious vehicles.

The OMC employs state-of-the-art CCTV surveillance operations through the geo-strategic grid of cameras within the metropolis. More than 105 rallies and protests were monitored and security measures were taken thereof. The 15 Emergency Helpline received approximately 387,000 calls, out of which, 287,000 calls were considered hoaxes and approximately 36,000 genuine concerns, on which, the Dispatch Control Centre (DCC) generated cases for further action. As many 1,347 such cases were pertinent to Rescue-1122 and around 1,217 for traffic management or CTP help. Around 16,482 calls received sought information and advice on various pertinent issues.

The Media Monitoring Centre (MMC) cracked down on 94 objectionable social media pages and IDs containing violent, anti-state or profane content. PSCA is diligently playing its part in improving road sense of the public by displaying directives and situational messages on its variable messaging service (VMS) displayed on LCDs across all major roads of the metropolis.