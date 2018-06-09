Three injured in attempted robbery in SITE area





Three people were shot and injured by robbers upon showing resistance in the SITE area of the metropolis on Friday. According to rescue sources, a gang of three robbers attempted to loot people in a restaurant at Labour Square in the SITE area. However, the owner and the customers offered resistance as a result of which the robbers opened fire.

Three people identified as Pervaiz, Altaf and Mushtaq sustained bullet injuries and were shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for treatment.

Road accident

A man was killed in a road accident in Defence on Friday. According to rescue sources, 40-year-old Muhammad Nawaz, son of Rostum, was hit by a speeding vehicle as a result of which he suffered severe injuries and died on the spot. The body was shifted to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for an autopsy.