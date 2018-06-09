IGP orders drawing up security plan for general elections





Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) Allah Dino Khowaja on Friday directed officials concerned to prepare and submit a contingency plan with regard to security arrangements across the province to ensure impartial and transparent general elections.

In a statement issued, he said that a code of conduct should be implemented for the elections while leaders and members of all political parties should be taken into confidence and their cooperation in guaranteeing free and fair elections must be sought as well.

Khowaja also directed deputy inspectors general (DIG) to liaison with the Rangers and other law enforcement agencies and devise security arrangements in consultation with them. He said that joint duties performed by different agencies at polling stations located in sensitive areas were to be incorporated in the security plan.

The IGP added that the security of the election staff and the safe and secure transportation of ballot boxes to the polling stations should also be included. He directed that the DIGs concerned visit the polling stations in their respective jurisdictions in order to review arrangements and ensure snap checking, patrolling, rescue teams and other necessary measures.

He mentioned that a bomb disposal squad should also be assigned duties during the elections and a close coordination with the special branch should be ensured. He added that monitoring should be ensured at the district and zone levels. The IGP directed that a police flag march be organised ahead of the election day as well.