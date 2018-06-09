Maldives sets date for presidential election

COLOMBO: The Maldives has set the date for its next presidential election with incumbent Abdulla Yameen in a commanding position -- and his two main rivals either in jail or exiled abroad.

Voters in the Indian Ocean archipelago will go to the polls on September 23, officials said late on Thursday, with election authorities to accept candidate nominations next month. But Yameen has moved against potential rivals since winning a controversial runoff vote against then-president Mohamed Nasheed in 2013, launching a crackdown on dissent that has seen two of the country’s former leaders put behind bars. Nasheed was convicted on a terrorism charge in 2015 and handed a 13-year jail sentence.