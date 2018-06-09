Vote for change

May 31 saw another democratic government completing its tenure. This means that the democratic traditions are gaining grounds in our country – albeit slowly. In the past, no elected government remained in power for the full term due to which the country had to suffer a great deal. Although the outgoing PML-N government faced numerous challenges, it managed to survive till the last day when the caretaker setup took over.

It now rests on the interim government to ensure free, fair and transparent elections in a timely manner. It is also important that politicians stay away from the politics of blame game and come up with practical and viable plans to win the confidence of people. In addition, the law-enforcement agencies should take effective action to establish the writ of the state and make the upcoming election a violence-free undertaking. The elections are a golden opportunity for the people to decide wisely and vote for the candidate who can take innovative measures to bring the much-needed change to Pakistan.

Muhammad Fayyaz

Mianwali