When the power goes out

While the problem of loadshedding still persists, it is important to give credit where it is due. The former PML-N government took some laudable steps to limit the duration of loadshedding. However, ever since the government has vacant its office, the power problem in Rawalpindi has been aggravated.

Now, power may be disrupted at anytime during sehri or iftaar – in addition to the unscheduled loadshedding, which is being carried out across the city and surrounding areas. This has created confusion among people who are unable to comprehend how the situation has worsened only a few days after the government has left. Will a competent authority step forward and explain this sudden, unscheduled power outages?

Zahid Ali Khan

Rawalpindi