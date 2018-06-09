Dams are the answer

The nightmare of an acute water shortage has tightened its grip on the capital city of Islamabad. Policymakers are contemplating on what should be done to tackle the issue. Building of small dams at the foothills of the Margalla could be a useful means of addressing the water shortage. In this way, water that flows down the hill and ends up in Leh Nullah will be allowed to seep into the ground and recharge the groundwater table. Another step could be to construct more dams in the surrounding areas of Islamabad and Rawalpindi. Over the last 35 years, no water storage dam has been built to cater to the growing populations of the twin cities.

Syed Hussein El-Edroos

Islamabad