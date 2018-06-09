Weekly inflation up 0.21 percent

ISLAMABAD: Inflation for the week ended June 7 for the combined income group witnessed an increase of 0.21 percent as compared to the previous week, according to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics on Friday.

The sensitive price indicator (SPI) for the week under review in the abovementioned group was recorded at 223.91 points against 223.44 points registered in the previous week, it added.

Similarly, SPI for the combined group in the week under review increased 1.51 percent. The weekly SPI has been computed with base 2007-08=100, covering 17 urban centres and 53 essential items for all income groups and combined.

Meanwhile, SPI for the lowest income group up to Rs8,000 also increased 0.19 percent, as it went up to 208.68 points in the week under review from 208.29 points in the previous week.

SPI for the income groups from Rs8,001-Rs12,000, Rs12,001-Rs18,000, Rs18,001-Rs35,000 and above Rs35,000 also increased 0.20 percent, 0.21 percent, 0.22 percent and 0.21 percent, respectively.

Average prices of 15 items increased, six registered decrease, while prices of the remaining 32 items remained unchanged.