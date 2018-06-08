First movie-themed hotel opens in Dubai

DUBAI: Majid Al Futtaim and Marriott International on Wednesday announced the opening of Aloft City Centre Deira, the Aloft brand’s third property in Dubai. Owned and developed by retail giant Majid Al Futtaim, Aloft City Centre Deira is the first hotel in the region to offer movie-themed suites, alongside a VOX Cinemas outdoor screen, Arabian Business reported. Jalil Mekouar, CEO of Hotels at Majid Al Futtaim – Properties said: “I’m delighted to announce the opening of the Aloft City Centre Deira, which is our 13th hotel in the region. This is a milestone moment for Majid Al Futtaim as we integrate our VOX Cinemas brand into one of our hotels for the first time.

"This concept will provide a completely new offering within Dubai’s hospitality sector and will see us create even more authentic and personalised experiences that will delight guests in our home market.”

Directly connected to City Centre Deira, Aloft features 304 loft-inspired rooms and suites – including four cinema-themed suites where movie lovers will be instantly transported to the magical world of films.

Suite themes include Bollywood, Hollywood, Agent House and a specially created Dubai superhero suite.

“Aloft continues to redefine the traditional hotel experience in the region and we are delighted to introduce the brand’s newest addition in the cultural heart of Dubai,” said Alex Kyriakidis, president and managing director, Middle East and Africa, Marriott International.

“Aloft City Centre Deira brings a new experience to Deira by delivering an urban-inspired gathering place for tech-savvy Next Gen travelers and local residents.”

Aloft City Centre Deira also brings six dining concepts such as Han Shi Fu - a modern Chinese and Asian fusion gastropub, The Canteen, W XYZ® Bar & Lounge, Re:fuel by AloftSM, and the Re:mixSM Lounge.