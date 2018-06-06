Wed June 06, 2018
National

June 6, 2018

Multan local court stays publication of Reham’s book


MULTAN: A civil court issued a stay order on the publication of Reham Khan’s book on a petition filed Mustafa Chohan, the PTI lawyers’ wing president, reported Geo News. The court after a brief hearing also summoned Reham, who is the former wife of PTI chief Imran Khan, as well as Husain Haqqani and the Pemra representative. Chohan in his petition contended that Reham is on the payroll of PML-N and is carrying out a “conspiracy” with the help of Haqqani. The petitioner requested the court to ban Reham’s book and stop its publishing.

