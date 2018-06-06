Effaced by neglect

The Makli Necropolis – an ever-present testament to some of Sindh’s most successful dynasties – offers a glimpse of the province’s ancient civilisations and history. Over the years, the necropolis finds itself in a precarious situation. Floods and extreme weather conditions have tarnished this heritage site.

The Sindh government and other organisations, which are working for the conservation of historical buildings, must take notice of the condition of this important site.

Kousar Abdul Jabbar

Thull