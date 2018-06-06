Wed June 06, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Newspost

June 6, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Effaced by neglect

The Makli Necropolis – an ever-present testament to some of Sindh’s most successful dynasties – offers a glimpse of the province’s ancient civilisations and history. Over the years, the necropolis finds itself in a precarious situation. Floods and extreme weather conditions have tarnished this heritage site.

The Sindh government and other organisations, which are working for the conservation of historical buildings, must take notice of the condition of this important site.

Kousar Abdul Jabbar

Thull

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement
Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar