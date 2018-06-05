Shootout

Three alleged criminals were injured in a police encounter in the New Karachi area of the city in the wee hours of Sunday. According to rescue sources, a police encounter took place in New Karachi area in which three alleged criminals – Faisal, 25, son of Qaiser, Zohaib, 30, son of Anwar, and Aamir, 25, son of Hussain Bux -- were injured in the shootout.