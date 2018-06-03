Government official martyred, three injured in NWA ambush

MIRANSHAH: An official of the political administration was martyred and three Levies personnel sustained injuries when unidentified gunmen ambushed their vehicle in North Waziristan Agency, official sources said on Saturday.

This was the first terrorist attack in Fata since the announcement of its merger with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. However, the merger is on paper only as practical steps for merger haven’t been taken yet.

The official sources said that Political Moharrir, Hameedullah Wazir along with his security guards, was on a routine patrol during the night when they came under fire in Kam Sarobi area in Miranshah, the administrative headquarters of North Waziristan.

Hameedullah Wazir was martyred on the spot while three Levies personnel sustained serious injuries in the attack. The injured were identified as Bukhardin, Hazratullah and Akhtar Gul.

The injured Levies personnel were shifted to the Agency Headquarters Hospital in Miranshah. It is to be mentioned here that the father of the slain Political Moharrir, Amanullah Wazir, was a Naib Political Tehsildar and he too was

martyred in a terrorist attack

in 2009.

Hameedullah Wazir had received the gallantry award of his father posthumously, but was unaware he too would be martyred one day in the line of duty.