Security cell for foreigners inaugurated at airport

LAHORE: Inspector General of Police, Punjab, Captain (Retired) Arif Nawaz Khan inaugurated the Provincial Foreigners' Security Cell at Lahore airport on Friday.

The Provincial Foreigners' Security Cell has been established by Special Protection Unit (SPU). The SPU DIG briefed the IG that every possible security measure had been taken to provide security to the foreigners visiting Pakistan. He said that the purpose of establishing the security cell was to ensure safety to the Chinese and other foreigners. The IG Punjab ordered the SPU DIG that all the Chinese who were working on CPEC projects should be provided with foolproof security and steps should be taken for further improvement in security. He said that every foreigner who visits Pakistan was the guest of the nation and it was the top priority of the SPU to ensure safety to them. He directed that the security officials should be provided with modern weapons, vehicles, night-vision goggles and other such things on a priority basis. He ordered him to visit the sensitive points at least once a month. The IG also talked to the foreigners who were present at the security cell for registration. They lauded the step of Punjab police of establishing the cell.

Cleanliness: Albayrak Waste Management Company conducted a cleanliness awareness drive in Attari Saroba on Friday. Albayrak officials said the purpose of the drive was to seek cooperation of public in proper disposal of waste. Albayrak team met with religious clerics of Jamia Mosque Ghausia and Jamia Mosque Hayat-i-Javaid and requested them to highlight the importance of cleanliness in Friday sermons.

Later, awareness brochures and Ramazan calendars were also distributed among the residents of the area. They were urged to keep their surroundings clean and to cooperate with the sanitary workers in the holy month of Ramazan.

reference: Punjab Planning and Development Department organised a condolence reference for Planning and Development Board former member Rai Javed Ahmad at P&D Complex here. P&D Chairman Muhammad Jahanzeb Khan, Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahoo, Additional Secretary Dr Shahid Adil, Chief Economist Dr Amanullah, P&D Board members Dr Shabana Haider, Dr Abid Bodla, Mukhtar Ahmad Noal, Saddaqat Hussain, Agha Waqar Javed, Mehmood-ul-Hassan and others attended the event.