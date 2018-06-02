US mly looking at deploying anti-missile system in Germany

BERLIN: The US military has held preliminary discussions about moving a powerful missile defence system to Germany to boost European defences, according to two sources familiar with the issue, a move that experts said could trigger fresh tensions with Moscow.

The tentative proposal to send the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system to Europe predates US President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw from the 2015 Iran nuclear accord, and comes amid a broader push to strengthen Europe’s air and missile defences.

While Europe and the United States are at odds over the fate of the nuclear agreement, they share concerns about Iran’s continued development of ballistic missiles. Iran’s Shahab 3 missiles can already travel 2,000-km, enough to reach southern Europe, and its Revolutionary Guards have said they will increase the range if threatened since the range is capped by strategic doctrine, not technology constraints.

US European Command has been pushing for a THAAD system in Europe for years, but the US withdrawal from the Iran nuclear accord has added urgency to the issue, said Riki Ellison, head of the non-profit Missile Defense Advocacy Alliance.

A senior German military official cited the need to add more radars across Europe to better track and monitor potential threats, and cue interceptors if needed. The US Defence Dept said no such action had been decided.

"There are currently no plans to station THAAD systems in Germany. We do not discuss potential future military planning, as we would not want to signal our intent to potential adversaries. Germany remains among our closest partners and strongest allies," said Pentagon spokesman Eric Pahon.

Deploying another US defensive system to Europe could reassure Nato allies in southern Europe already within striking range of Iran’s missiles, said one military official from that region.

Talk of deploying a THAAD system in Europe also comes against the backdrop of rising tensions between the West and Russia. Nato has long insisted that its missile defence programme is not directed at Russia, but the alliance has adopted a tougher tone toward Moscow in the wake of the poisoning of a Russian former spy in England.

Moscow denies any involvement in the poisoning, and blames the tensions on Nato’s military expansion eastward, and its assembly of a ballistic missile shield with a key site in Romania that was declared combat-ready in 2016.

Moving THAAD to Germany could plug a radar gap caused by a two-year delay in completion of a second Aegis Ashore missile defence site in Poland that was initially due to open this year. The issue may be raised in a new Pentagon missile defence review expected in early June.

The review may draw a closer connection between missile defence and a need to deter Russia that was highlighted in the new US national defence strategy, said Tom Karako, senior fellow at the Center for Strategic and International Studies.