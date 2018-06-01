Nazim praises Jansher Khan services to squash

PESHAWAR: District Nazim Muhammad Asim on Thursday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is committed to promoting sports activities in the province particularly in the provincial capital.

He was speaking at a meeting with legendary squash player Jansher Khan at his residence. During the meeting, the district nazim lauded the services of Jansher Khan and said that eight world squash champions belonging to Peshawar had ruled the game for 40 years.

Asim assured Jansher Khan that sincere efforts would be made to promote squash and to launch junior academies on district and provincial levels to promote the game.

He lauded the determination of Jansher Khan to polish junior players to regain the lost glory. On the occasion, Jansher Khan also lauded the interest of Asim in squash and praised him for encouraging new players and holding squash tournament at PAF Squash Complex, Peshawar.