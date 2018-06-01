Ahsan Iqbal inaugurates ‘Facilitation Centre’

Islamabad : Minister for Interior Professor Dr Ahsan Iqbal Thursday inaugurated the modern facilitation center here at sector F-6/1 from where vehicles, driving licenses as well as other police verification reports and the copies of First Information Reports (FIRs) lodged at police stations can be obtained.

Chief Commissioner of Islamabad Aftab Akbar Durraini, Inspector General of Police Islamabad Dr Sultan Azam Temuri, DIG (Headquarters) Nasir Mehmud Satti and other police officials were also present on the occasion.

Chief Commissioner of Islamabad Aftab Akbar Durraini, Inspector General of Police Islamabad Dr Sultan Azam Temuri, DIG (Headquarters) Nasir Mehmud Satti and other police officials were also present on the occasion.

The citizens can get various services through one window system which include lodging the particulars of tenants, domestic servants and FIRs of violence incidents against women and children and observing record of visitors at guest houses through Hotel Eye System.

The minister, on the occasion, congratulated the citizens of Islamabad for getting such services and lauded the efforts of IGP Islamabad Dr Sultan Azam Temuri for making this facilitation centre operational.

He said several steps have been taken to make Islamabad police as a model police force which included organizing leadership programmes for Station House Officers, setting up seven model police stations with best possible services for citizens and allocation of funds in budget for converting another seven police stations into model police stations.

To a question, the minister hoped for timely elections in the country and said delay in elections would create uncertain situation which will be harmful for the economy of the country and external elements will try to create unrest in the country.

He said it is the responsibility of the politicians to avoid hatred and disrespect for others in the election campaign.

“Our enemy wants failure of China Pakistan Economic Corridor Project and we all would have to foil such nefarious designs,” he added.

The minister said encouragement was made to the hard working police officials in Islamabad police force and award for SHO of the Month or Policeman of the Month was introduced.

He said it is the responsibility of the government to serve the people and those serving in the government departments should justify their salaries given to them in return of their services.

He also focused for accountability of the sluggish government servants and give opportunity to those who are committed to serve.

The minister said all would have to play their role to address the flaws in the governance system and make it exemplary.

He said Pakistan would make progress when flag of three institutions including legislatures, judiciary and executive would be elevated, as lack of mutual coordination among these institutions would be harmful for the country.

He mentioned the achievements of his government including steps to overcome power crisis, efforts to root out the menace of terrorism, maintaining law and order and eliminating hate feelings among people.

He mentioned about the assassination attempt against him on May 6, and focused to eliminate hate feelings among the members of society.

The minister said orders have not been received from the court to block passport and National Identity Card of Pervez Musharraf.

He said approval of Cabinet would be mandatory in future to insert any name in exit control list or delete from it.