Denmark bans full-face veil in public spaces

STOCKHOLM: Denmark on Thursday became the latest European country to ban the Islamic full-face veil in public spaces in a move slammed by human rights campaigners as "a violation of women’s rights".
"Anyone who wears a garment that hides the face in public will be punished with a fine," says the law, which was passed by 75 votes to 30 in the Danish parliament. Presented by the centre-right government, the legislation was also backed by the Social Democrats and the far-right Danish People’s Party. The new rule will take effect on August 1.
Wearing a burqa, which covers a person’s entire face, or the niqab, which only shows the eyes, in public will lead to a fine of 1,000 kroner. The ban also targets other accessories that hide the face such as balaclavas and false beards. Repeated violations will be fined up to 10,000 kroner.
