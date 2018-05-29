PM opens two sections of Motorway

Ag APP

TOBA TEK SINGH: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Monday said national development and strong economy were linked only to democracy as during the years-long dictatorship, there had been no sign of progress in the country.

He said the PML-N government had fulfilled the promises made before the previous election and would also materialise those to made before the next elections, if voted into power again.

Addressing a public gathering after inaugurating the Gojra-Toba Tek Singh Section of Faisalabad-Multan Motorway (M-4) and Sharqpur-Rajana Section of M-3 at Rajana village of Toba Tek Singh, the prime minister said the motorway would unleash an unprecedented development in the area.

The prime minister, who earlier unveiled the plaque to inaugurate the motorway project, was accompanied by the lawmakers and the local leaders of PML-N. “Wherever you go throughout the country, you would find development projects worth hundreds of billions of rupees, which had been envisioned by former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, he added.

The prime minister recounted his back-to-back visits to different parts of the country to inaugurate multiple development projects and said there was a long list of accomplished projects including motorways, highways, airports, seaports, power plants and industrial zones. He told the gathering that the people had given their verdict in 2013 elections and they had borne the fruits of their decision in the form of national development.

Abbasi said as the government had laid the basis for national development, the country was not now concerned of load shedding or terrorism rather it was now on its journey of development and its openness to China and Central Asia.

The prime minister told the people that they would have to make another decision on July 25 through their vote in the general elections. He said as the PML-N always carried out politics of respect and public service, so it would be easy for the people to decide.

He said as the elections were approaching, many people would come up with different slogans but interestingly, the PML-N had already executed the works such people had been calling for. The prime minister said the credit for recent legislation for Fata’s merger with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa also went to the PML-N government that liberated the people of FATA in real terms. He said Nawaz, Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the PML-N had carried out development works even more than what they had committed during the electioneering.

Accepting the public demand, Abbasi announced to give town committee status to Rajana and upgrade the local rural health centre at tehsil headquarters hospital, as well as establishment of a medical college in Toba Tek Singh and provision of clean water facility to the entire district.

He said it was pleasing to note that in this constituency, there was not even a single village without gas supply, and added that some of the localities in his constituency were yet without gas supply for being hilly area. He said the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited had executed projects worth Rs 50 billion in the region during the incumbent government. He also announced that a four-lane road would be constructed to connect both the motorways passing along Toba Tek Singh.

A National Highway Authority official told reporters on the occasion that the Sharqpur-Rajana portion of M-3 had been opened for traffic with immediate effect; however, the entire 230-km long Lahore-Abdul Hakeem would also be opened after the completion of an overhead bridge near Lahore to cross over the M-2 (Lahore-Rawalpindi) and remaining the work on M-3 from Rajana to Abdul Hakeem.

Before the arrival of PM, scores of people, who were present outside the inauguration function venue, broke the walkthrough gate and forcibly entered the venue. Moreover, two groups of PML-N continued scuffle at the venue even during the prime minister’s speech. However, the police later arrested some people from both sides, which calmed down the situation.