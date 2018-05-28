Sindh Police down SNGPL in Ramazan Cricket

KARACHI: Sindh Police knocked out defending champions Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Ltd (SNGPL) and Pakistan Customs routed Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) in the 5th Naya Nazimabad Ramazan Cup Twenty20 Cricket Tournament 2018 under floodlights here at the Hussain Lawai Stadium late on Saturday night.

Shaharyar Ghani and spinners Farooq Hasan and Raza-ul-Hasan starred in Sindh Police’s 44-run triumph as SNGPL suffered third successive loss in the competition. Batting first, Sindh Police recovered from 56 for four to finish with 122 for seven in their 20 overs. Shaharyar held the innings together with a fighting knock of 61. He struck half a dozen boundaries and two sixes in his 61 to clinch the Man of the Match award. Ammar Hasan made 20 with a six and a four. Left arm spinner Haider Ali chipped in with two wickets for 22 runs.

SNGPL, in reply, was dismissed for 76 in the 16th over to end their miserable run in the competition. Khurram Shehzad made 20 with two sixes and as many fours. Captain Muhammad Rizwan and Hussain Talat went for ducks while Asif Ali made one and Test discard Iftikhar Ali got 13.

The spinners caused the damage as Raza-ul-Hasan (3-12) and Farooq Hasan (3-18) led the rout and they were supported by Ali Asghar (2-15) and Muhammad Ismail (2-24).

In the other game Pakistan Customs trounced CAA by eight wickets thanks to fine all-round show by Hafiz Asad Baig and brilliant knock of 58 off 56 balls from Fahad Babar studded with two sixes and three fours.

Inserted to bat first, CAA was bowled out for 110 in 20 overs. Yasir Mushtaq scored 29 and Ashar Qureshi got 24 as the wickets were shared between Hafiz Asad Baig (2-13), Waqas Qudrat (2-22) and Yasir Hussain (2-23).

Pakistan Customs, in reply, raced to victory midway through the 17th over. Openers Fahad Babar and Asad Baig gave their team a solid start of 75 runs. Asad hit three fours and two sixes in his 39 off 37 balls. He was adjudged Man of the Match.