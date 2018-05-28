Conference

LAHORE: Different religious and political organisations have asserted that it is the responsibility of the Muslim Ummah to foil conspiracies being hatched against Harmain Al Sharifain and Masjid Al-Aqsa. Addressing "Tahafuz-e-Harmain Al Sharifain, Al-Aqsa conference" that held Sunday at Jamia Usmania, Faisalabad, religious scholars urged the government to ensure implementation of 'National Action Plan' in letter and spirit and to initiate a consultation process with all the religious and political organisations of the country to ensure legislation as per draft of Paigham-e-Pakistan. They underlined that prevailing defamation campaign against security institutions of Pakistan is being carried out to weaken the state institutions.

Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council, chaired the conference while leading representatives of religious and political organisations of the country also spoke on the occasion.