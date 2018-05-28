Mon May 28, 2018
Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
May 28, 2018

One Unit beat Karachi Colts in SSB Ramadan Trophy

KARACHI: One Unit were off to a flying start when they defeated Karachi Colts 49-28 in their Group B opener of the Sindh Sports Board (SSB) Ramadan Trophy Basketball tournament here at the floodlit court at Arambagh on Saturday night.

At half time, One Unit were leading 18-13. Talal Ahmed top-scored with 18 for the winners. Shaharyar Khan and Kashif Hussain scored 13 and eight points, respectively.For the losers, Safeer Hussain and Tehmini scored ten points each. Mehmood Hussain made seven points.

As many as six teams, divided in two groups, are featuring in the event. Arambagh, Askari, and Omega are in Group A. National, Karachi Colts and One Unit have been clubbed in Group B.

