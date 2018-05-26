Seven-game ban for player who pushed referee

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PARIS: Ajaccio’s Mathieu Coutadeur was banned for seven matches by French football chiefs on Thursday for pushing the referee in his team’s stormy play-off win over Le Havre, a game overshadowed by four red cards and an attack on the visiting team’s bus.
Coutadeur’s sanction for man-handling referee Frank Schneider was the heaviest following the Ligue 2 promotion play-off in Corsica last Sunday which ended 2-2 at the end of extra time before Ajaccio claimed a dramatic 5-3 win on penalties.
His teammate Joris Sainati was handed a two-game ban with one suspended while Le Havre striker Jean-Philippe Mateta, who was also red-carded for a provocative goal celebration, was banned for one match.
