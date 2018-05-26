RAW saved Musharraf’s life





ISLAMABAD: Former chief of Indian supreme spy agency Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) A S Dulat has revealed that RAW saved life of former Pakistani president Gen (R) Pervez Musharraf by timely informing him of an attack by Jaish-e-Muhammad on him.



In an interview to an Indian TV channel, A S Dulat said that after receiving the information the Pakistani agencies promptly acted and saved the situation. Later, the attacker was hanged.

He said that Gen (R) Musharraf and the then ISI chief had thanked him for the favour.