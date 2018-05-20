Philippines Embassy team beat Pakistan

LAHORE: Philippines Embassy Women Staff team defeated Pakistan by 14-5 in an exhibition basketball match played at Sacred Heart Cathedral High School the other day.

Principal Sister Rose Yaqoob was the chief guest on this occasion. The match was organized by Pakistan Basketball Federation. Vice-President PBBF Lt-Col (retd) Naseem Butt, Imtiaz ul Hassan, secretary Referee Board, Fiba Qualified International Khurram Shahzed, member PBBF Kh Abdur Rehman, Arslan Tariq, M Akram Secretary Punjab Basketball Referee Board Asher Gill and a large number of basketball enthusiasts were there to witness exciting encounter.