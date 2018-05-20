Sun May 20, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
May 20, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Philippines Embassy team beat Pakistan

Philippines Embassy team beat Pakistan

LAHORE: Philippines Embassy Women Staff team defeated Pakistan by 14-5 in an exhibition basketball match played at Sacred Heart Cathedral High School the other day.

Principal Sister Rose Yaqoob was the chief guest on this occasion. The match was organized by Pakistan Basketball Federation. Vice-President PBBF Lt-Col (retd) Naseem Butt, Imtiaz ul Hassan, secretary Referee Board, Fiba Qualified International Khurram Shahzed, member PBBF Kh Abdur Rehman, Arslan Tariq, M Akram Secretary Punjab Basketball Referee Board Asher Gill and a large number of basketball enthusiasts were there to witness exciting encounter.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement
Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar