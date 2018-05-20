Blackmailing young girls: Police arrest gang leader in Nowshera

NOWSHERA: The police on Saturday claimed to have arrested the prime accused and ring leader of a gang which used to blackmail young girls and forced them into prostitution. It was learnt that one Syed Jamal Shah had told the cops of the Cantonment Police Station that his daughter and her friend had gone missing and feared that they might be abducted.

He said that some gold ornaments, a necklace and an expensive mobile phone were also missing from his house.

District Police Officer (DPO) Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari took note of the incident and formed an investigation team comprising Station House Officer Naik Zaman Khan and Investigation Officer Inayat Ali Amjad to probe the incident. The two-member investigation team probed the

incident on scientific lines and traced and recovered the girls from Jhelum in Punjab province.

Daughter of Syed Jamal Shah told the civil judge-cum-judicial magistrate that she became friend with one Shujaat through mobile phone.

She said that later the accused made some objectionable videos of her and then started blackmailing her, adding the accused also molested her, kidnapped and forced her into prostitution in Punjab.

The other girl in her statement before the court of civil judge-cum-judicial magistrate said that the other friend of the accused Muhammad Tayyeb had established contact with her through mobile phone. She said that the accused promised to marry her and forced her into prostitution after molesting her. The police arrested Muhammad Tayyeb while raids were being conducted for the arrest of the co-accused.