Spiral of neglect

The humble village of Kech, Khairabad has been deprived of even basic facilities for so many years. No government has worked to improve the living conditions in this region. The area lacks education and medical institution. A few schools that are running in the village do not have desks and chairs, boundary walls and bathrooms. As a result, many students failed to get even primary education.

For medical treatment, people have to travel from far-flung areas to large cities. The Balochistan government must have a look into this matter. It is deplorable that people are living in such harsh conditions. It is the responsibility of the government to provide basic facilities to residents and alleviate their suffering. However, it seems that in Pakistan all concerned officials are in a deep slumber.

Musadiq Ghafoor ( Kech )