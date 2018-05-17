Partly cloudy today

LAHORE: Partly cloudy weather with dry conditions was observed in the city here Wednesday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met office said a westerly wave is affecting upper parts of the country and likely to persist during next three days. They predicted that rain-thundershower with gusty winds/dust-storm is expected at scattered places of KP, upper Punjab (Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, Faisalabad Divisions), Islamabad, FATA, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir, while at isolated places of Quetta, Zhob, DG Khan, Multan, Bahawalpur, Sahiwal Divisions. Hot and dry weather is expected elsewhere in the country. Wednesday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Sibbi where mercury reached 45°C while in Lahore, it was 36°C, minimum was 23°C and humidity level was 36 percent.