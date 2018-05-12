LRCA Sr One-day Cricket kicks off tomorrow

LAHORE: Lahore Regional Cricket Association (LRCA) Inter-Zonal Senior One-day Cricket Championship will start from May 13 (tomorrow) in Lahore.

Six teams from each zone of LRCA will take part in this tournament and all participating teams would be divided into three pools. Each team will play five league matches in its pool. Opening match would be played between North Zone Blues and North Zone Silver cricket teams.

All matches will be played on best venues of Lahore Region and PCB panel match officials would be appointed in all matches. Shahrez Abdullah Khan Rokhri, President LRCA, will be chief guest in the opening ceremony. LRCA Tournament Committee, under the supervision of ICC award holder cricket organizer Malik Sarwar Mahmood, will supervise the mega event.