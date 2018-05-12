Sat May 12, 2018
Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
May 12, 2018

Uplift schemes approved

LAHORE: Punjab government Friday approved two development schemes of health and education sectors at an estimated cost of Rs1.955 billion.

Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahoo, members of the Planning & Development Board, provincial secretaries concerned, P&D Coordination-II Assistant Chief Hafiz Muhammad Iqbal and other senior representatives of the relevant provincial departments also attended the meeting.

