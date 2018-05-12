Traffic trouble

Traffic violations coupled with the callous attitude of traffic wardens have caused countless problems for Lahore’s residents. Thousands of motorcyclists without helmets frequently violate the one-way road rule. Unfortunately, traffic wardens are least interested in taking action against them. Although the Punjab government has widened the road networks, it has paid a little to no attention to implementing traffic rules. On each intersection of major roads, people observe traffic wardens sitting or standing under the shade of trees either on their cellphones or gossiping with their colleagues in groups.

They do not pay serious attention to the traffic flow. Motorcyclists and rickshaw drivers who were previously instructed to drive on the extreme left side now drive right in the middle of the road, perilously negotiating their way through the traffic. This has led to many road accidents. Poor governance on part of the Lahore traffic management has aggravated the situation. In addition, unchecked and unauthorised parking on roads and encroachments along footpaths have also worsened the situation. The traffic administration of this mega city ought to be revamped. If this isn’t done with immediate effect, the situation will spiral out of control.

Zafar Iqbal

Lahore