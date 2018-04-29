China calls for preservation of Iran nuclear deal

BEIJING: China Friday called for the Iran nuclear deal remain intact and be treated seriously.Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying made the remarks at a regular press briefing when responding to a question about Russia’s concerns over the situation facing the deal.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said Thursday that Russia is “seriously concerned” with the recent statements by US and French leaders on the Iran nuclear deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Zakharova said that the deal is a balanced mechanism that takes into account the interests of all participants. “The destruction of this fragile balance of interests will lead to serious consequences for international security and the non-proliferation regime,” Zakharova said.

The JCPOA is a multilateral agreement jointly negotiated and signed by six international mediators.