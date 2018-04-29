You’re disqualified

The disqualification of Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif has put a stamp on an interpretation of the constitution that should now be extended to every elected or paid public officeholder – regardless of the fact that a person is a paid civil officer or holds an elected post where state funds are at his or her disposal. The ECP must now start performing its role of properly screening every person who aspires to hold public office. In the same manner, the federal, provincial and city governments must also ensure that no person who holds a work visa/iqama, a green card or a foreign passport is allowed to hold any public office or head any statutory organisation, including State Bank, National Bank, CAA, PIA and SECP.

This must be applicable to those who are elected as mayors or deputy mayors and also those appointed on the board of directors of statutory state-owned organisations. Children of numerous prominent politicians were born abroad. This qualifies these dependents to be eligible for citizenship of that country, whenever they choose to do so. The same is the case with civil bureaucrats and officials in the foreign services. All such dependents stand disqualified to hold any public office unless they publicly revoke their eligibility for a foreign nationality and their action is authenticated by a competent authority of that country.

Gull Zaman

Peshawar