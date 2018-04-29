METRO celebrates business in Pakistan

KARACHI: METRO Cash and Carry Pakistan along with its valued customers celebrated its 12th anniversary at all stores across Pakistan, a statement said on Friday.

The occasion was celebrated for over a month at all stores, also provided its customers opportunity to win thousands of prizes in the form of electronic goods, in collaboration with ChanghongRuba, through its “Khreedo Khelo Jeeto” Wheel-of-Fortune campaign, it added.

In addition, nine lucky customers were handed over keys of 800CC car through lucky draw in a special ceremony.

Azfar Ali, senior head of operations, METRO Cash and Carry Pakistan said, “We have successfully completed 12 years of business in Pakistan, and we wanted to celebrate the occasion with our customers and by putting smiles on their faces.”

The 12th anniversary lucky draw prize distribution ceremony was well attended by the top management of METRO, its employees, and customers, it said.