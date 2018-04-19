All set to stage National Challenge Cup

LAHORE: The first-ever National Challenge Football Cup will get under way on April 21 at the KPT Stadium Karachi.

All the preparations have been completed in hold the prestigious event. The team managers’ meeting will be held on April 20. The draws of the event will also be announced by the PFF technical committee the same day.Teams taking part in the event are going through intensive training in the camps for this prestigious event.

The 24 participating teams of the event are K-Electric, Pakistan Wapda, Pakistan Army, KRL, PAF, Falcon FC, PIA, National Bank of Pakistan, SNGPL, Karachi Port Trust, Pakistan Navy, Pakistan Petroleum Limited, Pakistan Police, PWD, Sindh Government Press, Gawadar Port Authority, SSGC, State Life Insurance, Civil Aviation Authority. Karachi United, Hazara Coal Company, Pakistan Ordnance Factories Wah, Ashraf sugar mills and Asia Ghee Mills.