Pakistan to keep playing role for peace: COAS

RAWALPINDI: An Uzbek government delegation headed by Lieutenant General Makhmudov Victor Vladimirovich, Secretary Security Council under the President, Uzbekistan called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday at General Headquarters (GHQ). The COAS thanked the delegation for their sentiments and assured full cooperation and support from Pakistan in all initiatives aimed at improving regional cooperation, peace and stability. During the meeting matters of mutual interest including security situation in the region were discussed, said a statement issued by ISPR. The visiting delegation acknowledged and appreciated Pakistan Army’s sincere efforts and sacrifices in the war against terrorism and for stability in the region.