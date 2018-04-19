Naval chief meets his Chinese counterpart

Islamabad: Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi who is on an official visit to China called on Commander People Liberation (Navy) Vice Admiral Shen Jinlong and Deputy Administrator of State Administration for Science, Technology & Industry (SASTIND), Xu Zhanbin.

Upon arrival at PLA (N) Headquarters, Beijing, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi was received by his counterpart Vice Admiral Shen Jinlong. A smartly turned out contingent of PLA (N) clad in ceremonial dress presented him the Guard of Honour.

Later, Chief of the Naval Staff called on Commander PLA (N), Vice Admiral Shen Jinlong. During the meeting, discussions on professional matters including bilateral naval collaboration and security environment in Indian Ocean Region were held. Various avenues of cooperation between the two Navies were also focused. A comprehensive brief on PLA (N) was given to Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi.

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi highlighted Pakistan’s commitment and contributions in fight against terrorism including participation of Pakistan Navy in multinational Task Forces against piracy and maritime terrorism. PLA (N) Commander lauded Pakistan Navy’s efforts and focused commitments in support of collaborative maritime security in the region.

Vice Admiral Shen Jinlong said that Pakistan Navy is playing a pivotal role for maritime security and stability in the region, which has greatly helped in shaping a secure environment for freedom of navigation in the region.

Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi also met Deputy Administrator of State Administration for Science, Technology & Industry, Xu Zhanbin at SASTIND Headquarters. During the meeting, matters of mutual interests including collaboration in development of military industry were dilated upon. The visit is expected to greatly augment the bilateral cooperation between both the countries in general and Navies in particular.