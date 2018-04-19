Model Town killings: ATC issues warrants for DIG Jabbar over not appearing in person

Ag INP

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday issued arrest warrants for former DIG Rana Abdul Jabbar in the Model Town killings case and directed the authorities concerned to present him in person during the hearing today (Thursday). Earlier on Friday last week, the ATC had indicted as many as 116 police officials, including Jabbar.

On the other hand, Lahore High Court Chief Justice Muhammad Yawar Ali on Wednesday constituted a three-member full bench to hear the petitions relating to 2014 Model Town incident, which will start proceedings today (Thursday).

The bench would be headed by Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan. The other two members of the bench are Justice Aalia Neelum and Justice Sardar Ahmad Naeem.

Taking a suo motu on delay in dispensation of justice to the victims, Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar on Saturday last had asked the LHC to decide all petitions pertaining to the incident in two weeks.

The CJP had also directed the anti-terrorism court to conduct trial against accused persons on a daily basis.

The appeals have been filed by Idara Minhaj-ul-Quran/Pakistan Awami Tehreek against the trial court's decision of not summoning ousted Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif and other PML-N leaders.

Former IGP Mushtaq Sukhera and other officials had also filed appeals against the summons issued to them by the trial court. The trial court in 2017 had partially admitted the complaint of PAT against 125 officials of police and district government.

However, it rejected the complaint to the extent of 12 defendants, including the then prime minister, chief minister and federal/provincial ministers. The court recently indicted 116 police officials in the complaint.