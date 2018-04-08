Sun April 08, 2018
Top Story

MD
Monitoring Desk
April 8, 2018

Brothers chop off sister’s legs over property dispute

KHANEWAL: In a barbaric act, the legs of a woman were chopped off by her brothers over a property dispute here on Saturday, the media reported.

The victim, a local farm worker, had reportedly demanded her brothers to give her share in an inherited property. When rejected, she had threatened to move the court. But before she could do so, they attacked her with axes at a farm when she was harvesting and chopped off her legs.

The victim was shifted to the DHQ Hospital Khanewal, but later transferred to Multan’s Nishtar Hospital, where she is stated to be in a critical condition. Makhdoompur police have started investigation after recording the woman’s statement and are conducting raids to arrest the accused.

