PFB holds Pak Day baseball match

LAHORE: Pakistan Federation Baseball (PFB) organized a friendly baseball match to celebrate the Pakistan Day in a befitting manner.

Pakistan Green youth team won the match 1-0 from Pakistan White youth national team at Ashiq Hussain Baseball ground, Bahria Town Lahore. Syed Fakhar Ali Shah, President Pakistan Federation Baseball/Executive Director West Asia Baseball Federation of Asia distributed caps, baseball spikes and equipment to national youth players after the match.

Shah said it’s very important for national players to have best equipments so they can give best performance in international matches. “After the National Inter-School Baseball Championship, best players will be selected for U-12 Asian Baseball Championship scheduled to be played in Taiwan from August 10-20, this year”.