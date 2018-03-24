Tetra Pak wins award

KARACHI: Tetra Pak Pakistan’s packaging material factory in Lahore has received the prestigious JIPM Advanced Special Award for manufacturing excellence, a statement said.

In doing so, it becomes the only factory in Pakistan to win this award, it added.

Appraised by the Japan Institute of Plant Maintenance, the award is presented to facilities that have achieved outstanding levels of production quality, reliability, efficiency and environmental performance.

“The stringent assessment processes cover the entire operation from the shop floor to the executive boardroom. The award can only be achieved by firms demonstrating a true company-wide commitment to production distinction,” said Jorge Montero, managing director of Tetra Pak Pakistan.