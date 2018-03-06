Tue March 06, 2018
Newspost

March 6, 2018

Save Syria

Save Syria

Over the last two weeks, countless attacks on rebel-held Eastern Ghouta have killed hundreds of civilians, including women and children. To prevent further damage, the UN as well as other human rights organisations should work together to stop the senseless bombardment in the region.

Syed Fakhar Imam

Pakpattan

