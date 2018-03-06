Save Syria

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Over the last two weeks, countless attacks on rebel-held Eastern Ghouta have killed hundreds of civilians, including women and children. To prevent further damage, the UN as well as other human rights organisations should work together to stop the senseless bombardment in the region.
Syed Fakhar Imam
Pakpattan
