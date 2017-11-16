Combating smog

Smog is a global problem and since last year many countries, including India and China, have been facing the problems of smog. However, we should not ignore the fact that heavy smog is partly due to our own doing. We are equally responsible for destroying our environment. Industrial smoke, car emission and deforestation are the major causes of deadly smog that has now engulfed parts of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. People have been cutting down trees for domestic purposes. The recent spell of smog is an indicator of the challenges we might face in the future.

We need to take some bold steps without delay. We need to plant more trees in order to save the atmosphere from the deadly smoke produced by vehicles and industries. Little drops of water make a mighty ocean. Our small efforts can help us achieve desired results. We need to work for the protection of our environment. It is our duty to provide a better world for future generations. The government cannot do anything, if citizens do not take action to protect the environment from man-made damage.

Muhammad Aized ( Gujranwala )