ACE to push for suspending absconding government workers

Sindh’s Enquiries and Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) will write to all administrative secretaries of the provincial government to suspend the services of employees who are absconding accused in corruption cases filed by ACE.

This was decided in a meeting presided over by ACE Chairman Alamuddin Bullo at the Sindh Secretariat on Wednesday. The ACE chief expressed displeasure over the failure of the anti-graft body’s Sukkur and Mirpurkhas chapters in arresting the absconders.

He said ACE would write to all administrative secretaries to suspend the employees who were absconders in different corruption cases instituted by ACE. Their salaries would also be stopped, he added.

The meeting was briefed by ACE Director Usman Ghani Siddiqui on the performance of the anti-graft body in Mirpurkhas and Sukkur. He said 458 applications had been received at the Sukkur zone in 2017. A total of 22 new FIRs had been lodged and 59 new open enquiries had also been initiated, but only 33 out of 294 absconders had been arrested, he added.

The ACE director further stated that 347 complaints had been received at the Mirpurkhas zone. Nine new FIRs had been lodged and 39 open enquiries initiated, while only two absconders out of nine had been arrested by ACE Mirpurkhas.

Bullo directed all ACE deputy directors to monitor the performance of circle officers. “The investigation officers should probe the corruption cases in a professional way,” he said, adding the performance of circle officers was unsatisfactory and needed to be improved. He also directed the circle officers to complete all enquiries by December 31and said that no extra time would be given in this regard.