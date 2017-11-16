Thu November 16, 2017
Business

OC
Our Correspondent
November 16, 2017

Rupee flat

The rupee remained steady against the dollar on Wednesday due to lacklustre trading activity, dealers said. The rupee closed flat at 105.45 against the dollar in the interbank market. The rupee / dollar parity remained unchanged at 107.20/40 in the kerb dealings, the Forex Association of Pakistan said.

