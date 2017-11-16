Rupee flat

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The rupee remained steady against the dollar on Wednesday due to lacklustre trading activity, dealers said. The rupee closed flat at 105.45 against the dollar in the interbank market. The rupee / dollar parity remained unchanged at 107.20/40 in the kerb dealings, the Forex Association of Pakistan said.
