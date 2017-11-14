Diabetes strongly correlated with binge eating: Dr Rezzan

Islamabad: There is a strong correlation between binge-eating disorder (BED) and Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus (T2DM); 12 per cent of the patients with T2DM also suffer from BED. Patients with diabetes and BED experience an increase in blood sugar level following a binge-eating episode. Binge eating pattern affects blood glucose due to the quantity of carbohydrates consumed, or due to challenges in diabetes self-care behaviours around binge episodes.

Consultant nutritionist at Shifa International Hospital Dr. Rezzan Khan shared this information with ‘The News’ here Monday in connection with World Diabetes Day, which is observed worldwide on November 14 each year. \BED is also known as compulsive overeating, and is characterised by periods of uncontrolled, impulsive, or continuous eating beyond the point of feeling comfortably full. “Focus on rigid eating patterns or dietary limitations, emphasis on importance of weight loss, and feeling of guilt or shame around foods consumed are warning signs of BED,” Dr. Rezzan shared.

Twelve per cent of the patients with T2DM also suffer from BED and it is more common in women. “In order to reduce binge eating and improve blood sugar control, eat meals and snacks throughout the day. It is very difficult to reduce binge behaviours when you are hungry at the same time. Make sure to get adequate and appropriate amount of carbohydrates at each meal. Carbohydrates are present in most food except meat, poultry, fish, egg and oil. Even a 250ml glass of milk has similar amount of carbohydrates as a slice of bread. Thus, avoid low carbohydrate breakfasts and lunches, as your body will crave the carbs and this causes you to then binge on high carbohydrate foods in the evening,” the nutritionist advised.

In particular, for those who have to live with T2DM, binge-eating patterns are a common experience. Treating BED and T2DM helps improve blood glucose management by reducing the frequency of binges.

“Increasing meal sizes earlier in the day satisfies hunger and reduces binge later in the day. For best results, consults an expert who can guide you to the tools and practices that can make you stronger,” Dr. Rezzan maintained. Dietitian Nutritionists (DNs) helps patients in interrupting binge eating habits by providing education around carbohydrate counting and encouraging normalized portions of carbohydrates at meals and snacks; they can help provide better food choices, and suggest healthier dietary alternatives that the patient may not be aware of.

Thus, patients can meet their nutrition needs through a set of proactive, pre-planned dietary choices that provide adequate intake of energy and nutrients throughout the day. They can improve their energy intake and blood glucose management.