Mushahidullah off to Bonn to attend climate change moot

Islamabad :Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Mushahidullah Khan left for Bonn, Germany, heading a Pakistani delegation in the 23rd Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP 23).

The UN Climate Change Conferences are yearly conferences held in the framework of the UNFCCC. They serve as the formal meeting of the UNFCCC Parties to assess progress in dealing with climate change, and beginning in the mid-1990s, to negotiate the Kyoto Protocol to establish legally binding obligations for developed countries to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions.

The participants will discuss strategies to speedily implement Paris agreement, while the effects on implementation process of Paris agreement with the withdrawal of United States are also on the agenda.

On Nov 13, heads of the delegates will attend various important side events and meetings. During the conference, minister Mushahidullah Khan will highlight various achievements fulfilled by Pakistan under its commitments in Paris agreement. "Pakistan is declared on number seven most affected by climate change by German watch.