Bates shines as NZ clinch series

SHARJAH: Suzie Bates scored her second successive half-century to lead New Zealand women to a series-clinching 42-run win over Pakistan women in the third T20I here on Sunday.

Bates’ unbeaten 65 off 57 balls (3x4, 2x6) proved the difference in a low-scoring contest, as Pakistan, chasing 127, slumped to 84 all out.

Bates steered New Zealand out of early trouble after they chose to bat first. Natalia Pervaiz struck two early blows to leave New Zealand 31 for 3 in the seventh over, following which Bates took control, adding 57 for the fourth wicket with Katey Martin (25) and an unbroken 38 off 19 balls for the fifth wicket with Katie Perkins (14*).

Pakistan’s chase got off to a good start, with Nahida Khan (23) and Sidra Ameen (16) adding 39 in 29 balls. But Sophie Devine’s dismissal of Ameen triggered a collapse that saw all ten wickets fall for the addition of only 45 runs. Medium-pacer Hannah Rowe grabbed three wickets, while the legspinner Amelia Kerr picked up two.