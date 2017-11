Bengal Tigers unveil team anthem, jersey

LAHORE: The T10 Cricket League’s Bengal Tigers team released their team anthem with the lyrics that they will hit the opposition out for sixes.

The team, which will be led Pakistan skipper Sarfraz Ahmad, also unveiled their team jersey at a colourful function held at the Danube Properties building in Dubai.

The anthem — in Bengali, Hindi and English — begins with “We are Bengal Tigers” and runs thus: “We will swing our bats, we will take wickets, we will hit the opposition out for sixes, We are Bengal Tigers.”

Teams:

Maratha Arabians: Virender Sehwag (C) Mohammed Amir, Imad Wasim, Alex Hales, Lendl Simmons, Ross Whiteley, Kumar Sangakkara, Kamran Akmal, Mohammad Sami, Hardus Viljoen, Wayne Parnell, Rilee Roussouw and Reolof Van Der Merwe, Shaiman Anwar, Zahoor Khan

Bengal Tigers: Sarfraz Ahmed(C), Sunil Narine, Mustafizur Rahman, Darren Sammy, Darren Bravo, Mohammad Nawaz, Rovman Powell, Andre Fletcher, Johnson Charles, Rumman Raees, Anwar Ali, Hassan Khan, Mohammed Naveed, Rameez Shahzad

Kerala Kings: Eoin Morgan (C) Kieron Pollard, Sohail Tanvir, Shakib Al Hasan, Liam Plunkett, Chadwick Walton, Wahab Riaz, Paul Stirling, Samuel Badree, Nicholas Pooran, Rayad Emrit, Ryan ten Doeschate, Babar Hayat, Rohan Mustafa, Imran Haider

Pakhtoons: Shahid Afridi(C), Fakhar Zaman, Tamim Iqbal, Dwayne Smith, Ahmad Shahzad, Mohammad Nabi, Mohammad Irfan, Liam Dawson, Sohail Khan, Umar Gul, Najibullah Zadran, Junaid Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Amjad Javed, Saqlain Haider.

Punjabi Legends: Shoaib Malik(C) Hasan Ali, Chris Jordan, Umar Akmal, Carlos Brathwaite, Misbah Ul Haq, Adil Rashid, Luke Ronchi, Fahim Ashraf, Abdul Razzaq, Rangana Herath, Dawlat Zadran, Usama Mir, Ghulam Shabber, Shareef Asadullah

Team Sri Lanka: Lahiru Thirimanne, Dilshan Munaweera, Kithuruwan Vithanage, Angelo Jayasinghe, Dinesh Chandimal, Thisara Perera, Nipun Karunanayake, Angelo Perera, Shehan Jayasuriya, Alankara Asanka, Wanidu, Hasaranga, Kasun Madushanka, Vishwa Fernando, Sachithra Senanayake, Jeffery Vandersay.